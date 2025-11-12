PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 166,907 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $968,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,816,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

