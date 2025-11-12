iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $498,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

