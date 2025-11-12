Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Nkarta Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 504,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 231,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 852,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

