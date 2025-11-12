Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 220.93%.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 5.6%

Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.23. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 288.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 558,567 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.