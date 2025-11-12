Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 220.93%.
Editas Medicine Trading Up 5.6%
Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.23. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 288.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 558,567 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
