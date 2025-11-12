MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Susan Ocampo Sells 56,711 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $9,641,437.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,260,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,283,912.43. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $7,422,764.83.

On Thursday, November 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $16,008,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,253,783.58.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 124,515 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $18,430,710.30.

On Monday, October 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 60,705 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $8,924,849.10.

On Friday, October 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 44,809 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.10, for a total value of $6,367,358.90.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 1,862 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $262,542.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 36,762 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $5,183,809.62.

On Thursday, October 16th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,261 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $14,322,675.66.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $20,403,000.00.

MTSI stock opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

