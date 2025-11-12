Zacks Research Weighs in on Omnicom Group FY2025 Earnings

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

OMC opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

