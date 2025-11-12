HC Wainwright Has Bearish Outlook for Inuvo FY2025 Earnings

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inuvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inuvo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inuvo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Inuvo Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

