What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for NMRA FY2025 Earnings?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $459.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,915,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,046,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. This trade represents a 46.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,915,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. The trade was a 46.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 301,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

