FY2025 EPS Estimates for Soligenix Raised by Zacks Small Cap

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Soligenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.02). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Soligenix to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soligenix stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

