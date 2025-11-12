Desjardins Expects Lower Earnings for Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $133.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $141.97. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share.
CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,897.14.
TSE CSU opened at C$3,257.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$3,183.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3,940.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,522.43. The stock has a market cap of C$69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.
In other Constellation Software news, insider Mark Robert Miller acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
