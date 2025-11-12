Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for ADENTRA FY2025 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for ADENTRA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

