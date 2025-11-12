What is Wedbush’s Forecast for MannKind FY2025 Earnings?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. MannKind’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.11. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in MannKind by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 63,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

