Seaport Res Ptn Lifts Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $35.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $35.01. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.09 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $293.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

