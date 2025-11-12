Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $429.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

