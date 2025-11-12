Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 802,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

