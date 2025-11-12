Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

