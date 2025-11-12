Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,649 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $149,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.