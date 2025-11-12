Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,345 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $46,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Exelixis Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of EXEL opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.