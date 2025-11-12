Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,099.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,377.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

