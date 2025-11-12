Kelleher Financial Advisors Purchases 4,019 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.