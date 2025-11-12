Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys 1,160 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,350,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

