Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 441.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,591 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $117,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 538.9% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

