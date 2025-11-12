PFG Advisors Acquires 956 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

