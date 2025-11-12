McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.