Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $81,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

