Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Shares of ROP opened at $443.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

