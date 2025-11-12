United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 738.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after buying an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

