United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

