United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $852.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $858.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.96. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $866.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

