Sable Offshore (SOC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “OIL – US INTEGRTD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sable Offshore to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% Sable Offshore Competitors 21.64% 11.56% 6.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A -$629.07 million -2.13 Sable Offshore Competitors $6.66 billion $947.96 million 12.51

This table compares Sable Offshore and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sable Offshore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore. Sable Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sable Offshore and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 2 0 5 0 2.43 Sable Offshore Competitors 395 1802 1983 83 2.41

Sable Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 171.84%. As a group, “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies have a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore’s competitors have a beta of 12.44, meaning that their average stock price is 1,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sable Offshore competitors beat Sable Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

