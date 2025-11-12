Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.