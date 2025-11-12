Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.54.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

