Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,461 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $122,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ACN opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

