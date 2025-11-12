Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Finland grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $686.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

