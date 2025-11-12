Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $3.99. Sylogist shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

