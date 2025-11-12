Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.71 and traded as high as C$14.97. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.97, with a volume of 258,105 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

