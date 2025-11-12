Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.84 and traded as low as $18.65. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2,556 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,997.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,134,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,855,135.56. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

