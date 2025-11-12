ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.49 and traded as low as $26.12. ATS shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 111,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATS Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

