Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as low as $21.8850. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 34,063 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

