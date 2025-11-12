Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.36. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 56,872 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Intermap Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intermap Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMP

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

About Intermap Technologies

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.39 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.