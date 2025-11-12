Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.36. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 56,872 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Intermap Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intermap Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.2%
About Intermap Technologies
Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intermap Technologies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.