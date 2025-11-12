Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Shares of Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.18 and traded as low as $37.05. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $124.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

