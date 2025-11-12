Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,292.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,294.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,404.22. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,880. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.