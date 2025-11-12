Open Loot 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Open Loot has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Loot has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Loot Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,283,178 tokens. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 780,283,178.28101463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.02332637 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,471,525.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

