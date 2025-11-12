Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $27.07

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.9286.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 620,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,893,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after acquiring an additional 424,935 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $9,102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

