Head to Head Comparison: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AER Energy Resources and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AER Energy Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 15 11 1 2.48

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $140.72, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AER Energy Resources and EOG Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $22.58 billion 2.64 $6.40 billion $10.04 10.89

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats AER Energy Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AER Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AER Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.