Tobam Sells 5,710 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Tobam cut its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 18.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.