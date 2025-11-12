Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Position Cut by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,510,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

