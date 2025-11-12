TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 169.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TU opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. TELUS Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

