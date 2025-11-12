Tobam Has $2.91 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Tobam lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.3%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.