West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $255,072,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,190,000 after acquiring an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,406,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,038,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 target price on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

